Home at centre of Suzy Lamplugh search

Sutton Coldfield home at centre of new Suzy Lamplugh search
The owner of a property which is being searched in connection with the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh says it is a possibility her body might be there.
The Sutton Coldfield home used to belong to the mother of John Cannan, the prime suspect in the unsolved case.
Phillip Carey, who has lived at the semi-detached home for 26 years, says the police presence is inconvenient but officers have handled the situation "brilliantly".
30 Oct 2018
