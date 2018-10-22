Children with special needs get pedal power
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Mencap scheme providing cycles for children

A scheme offering cycling activities to children with special educational needs and disabilities has won more than £340,000 in National Lottery funding.

Midland Mencap’s Parkride project, which draws cash from a £40m Sport England pot, aims to create opportunities that the children and their siblings can enjoy together.

The events take place in Sutton Park, Birmingham.

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Bike event gets disabled people cycling