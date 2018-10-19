The scourge of the 'Corsa Cannibals'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The scourge of the 'Corsa Cannibals' striking in Birmingham

Police are urging motorists to beware of thieves who strip cars of components in residential streets in a matter of minutes.

They are known as Corsa Cannibals because they often target Vauxhall Corsas.

There has been a spate of incidents in the same area of Birmingham recently, with four Corsas targeted in a single night.

Police advise people to think twice about buying parts from unauthorised or non-trusted dealers.

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Top tips for car safety as thefts rise