The families of five African men crushed under a wall at a recycling plant more than two years ago believe their inquests would have been held already if they were British.
A Health and Safety Executive investigation is still continuing into the deaths at Shredmet Ltd, in Nechells, Birmingham, in 2016.
Four people from Gambia and a Senegalese man died when a 15ft concrete wall fell on them.
An inquest into their deaths is due to take place next month, but the BBC understands no criminal prosecutions will be brought.
20 Oct 2018
