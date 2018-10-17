City launches photography festival

Video

More than 180 photographers are expected in Birmingham on Saturday for the city's first photography festival.

The event, at the Birmingham & Midland Institute, has attracted well-known photographers Walter Rothwell, Andrew Jackson, Emma Case and Claire Armitage as guest speakers.

The Birmingham Photography Festival has been created by photography friends Beth Astington, Fraser McGee and Martin O'Callaghan.

Birmingham photographers Ross Jukes, Tim Cornbill, Verity Milligan and Kris Askey will also be involved in one of the sessions at the festival.

Video journalist: John Bray