Transportation firms serving Birmingham have told city council bosses they are worried that plans to introduce a clean air zone will affect trade.

Birmingham City Council said it was considering a levy of between £6 and £10 per day on car drivers travelling into its planned clean air zone, which would include parts of the city centre.

The levy could be up to £100 per day for HGVs and similar weight vehicles.

Representatives from the local authority told an event at Villa Park that businesses would be supported.

Government approval is expected later in the year and the clean air zone could come in force in January 2020.