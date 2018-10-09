Working on the ward that cured me
Video

Working on the cancer ward that cured me

A former leukaemia patient has gone back to work on the ward where she was treated and beat the illness five years ago.

Qualified nurse Brooke Evans was 17 when she underwent chemotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

The Worcestershire resident hopes her experience will give her extra insight into the needs of her patients.

