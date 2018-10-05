Media player
Fleeing Libya to build new boxing life in Hereford
Othman Said fled Libya aged 17 after his father was murdered and he was shot and left for dead by masked gunmen.
Stowing away on boats and trains, he left behind his mother, twin brother and other siblings.
He is now building a new life in Hereford thanks to his passion for boxing and says the South Wye Police Boxing Club has become his new family.
The teenager, who is also training to become an electrician, is due to fight in a competition this December.
05 Oct 2018
