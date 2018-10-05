Video

The new Birmingham Wholesale Market site is being officially opened.

Nearly 90 units are being used at the market on Nobel Way in the Witton area, which is run by a private and city council partnership.

Traders had expressed concerns about moving from the central location on Pershore Street near the Bullring, where the market had been since 1973.

Birmingham Wholesale Fresh Produce Association chairman Mark Tate said markets had been in the middle of Birmingham for more than 900 years, but the new site, occupied since May, had been welcomed.

The ceremony on Friday morning involves TV presenter and former market trader Chris Bavin.