A local newspaper editor has urged politicians to address "real issues" like knife crime, ahead of Brexit.

On Tuesday, three men were stabbed near a McDonald's in Birmingham city centre, just a mile from the Conservative Party conference.

Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme, Marc Reeves from the Birmingham Mail said: "People are dying on the streets of Birmingham".

West Midlands Police dealt with more than 2,000 knife crime incidents in the first six months of 2018.

There were 23 fatal knife attacks in the region between May 2017 and May 2018.