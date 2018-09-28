Short week to save school money

Video

A head teacher has cut the number of hours children spend at school in a bid to save money.

Neil Porter said he would save £18,500 by cutting the school day by an hour and 20 minutes every Friday at St Peter and St Paul RC Junior and Infant School in Birmingham.

It comes as head teachers hand a petition in to government in protest at school funding cuts.

The day finishes at 15:20 Monday to Thursday at the Erdington school.