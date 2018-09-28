Theresa May: You've put the jinx on me

Media player
BBC correspondent puts coughing 'jinx' on Theresa May
The prime minister's cough may have returned just in time for the Conservative conference in Birmingham.
When quizzed by a BBC correspondent about her sore throat during the previous conference speech, Theresa May's cough returned.
She joked with BBC West Midlands Political Editor Patrick Burns: "You've put the jinx on me."
A coughing fit overshadowed her speech in Manchester last October.
You can see the interview in full on Sunday Politics West Midlands at 11:00 BST on 30 September and afterwards on iPlayer
28 Sep 2018
