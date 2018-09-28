Theresa May: You've put the jinx on me

Video

The prime minister's cough may have returned just in time for the Conservative conference in Birmingham.

When quizzed by a BBC correspondent about her sore throat during the previous conference speech, Theresa May's cough returned.

She joked with BBC West Midlands Political Editor Patrick Burns: "You've put the jinx on me."

A coughing fit overshadowed her speech in Manchester last October.

You can see the interview in full on Sunday Politics West Midlands at 11:00 BST on 30 September and afterwards on iPlayer