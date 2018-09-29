Man covers body in Peaky Blinders tattoos

Video

Peaky Blinders super-fan David Hatfield has had tattoos of the show's characters inked on most of the upper half of his body.

Mr Hatfield, from Halesowen, in the West Midlands, has spent almost 100 hours in the tattooist's chair for the artwork to be created.

Inked faces from the BBC drama series, including Thomas Shelby, were shown off ahead of a Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham taking place this weekend.

The Peaky Blinders Immersive Festival is happening at the Rainbow pub, in Digbeth.