Man covers body in Peaky Blinders tattoos

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peaky Blinders super-fan covers body in tattoos
Peaky Blinders super-fan David Hatfield has had tattoos of the show's characters inked on most of the upper half of his body.
Mr Hatfield, from Halesowen, in the West Midlands, has spent almost 100 hours in the tattooist's chair for the artwork to be created.
Inked faces from the BBC drama series, including Thomas Shelby, were shown off ahead of a Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham taking place this weekend.
The Peaky Blinders Immersive Festival is happening at the Rainbow pub, in Digbeth.
-
29 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45679985/peaky-blinders-super-fan-covers-body-in-tattoosRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window