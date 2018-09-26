Media player
Birmingham pub bombing: Victims' relatives to 'continue fight'
The appeal court has ruled suspects in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings will not be named at fresh inquests into the deaths of the 21 victims.
Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the bombings aged 18, said families would continue to fight for justice.
26 Sep 2018
