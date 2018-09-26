Pub bombing suspects will not be named
The appeal court has ruled suspects in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings will not be named at fresh inquests into the deaths of the 21 victims.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was killed in the bombings aged 18, said families would continue to fight for justice.

