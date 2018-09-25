'Green gym' offers fitness with a rake

Media player
Birmingham residents boost fitness with forks, rakes and spades
People are being encouraged to join a green gym – to help spruce up their neighbourhood and raise their own fitness levels.
Charity, The Conservation Volunteers, has launched the scheme in Ley Hill, Birmingham, with local residents starting to revive a green space in the hope it will ultimately be used to grow food for the community.
Video journalist: John Bray
25 Sep 2018
