'My role isn't a parent, it's a peer'

Most people are familiar with foster caring for children, but there’s a similar scheme for adults called shared living.
Across the West Midlands, about 900 people are supported this way and Camphill Village Trust has now been awarded a contract to expand its service.
As part of the scheme carers are matched to support a person within their own home, to develop practical skills and build confidence and independence.
Carer Linda Corbett said she views her role as "like a peer".
21 Sep 2018
