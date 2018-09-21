'My role isn't a parent, it's a peer'

Video

Most people are familiar with foster caring for children, but there’s a similar scheme for adults called shared living.

Across the West Midlands, about 900 people are supported this way and Camphill Village Trust has now been awarded a contract to expand its service.

As part of the scheme carers are matched to support a person within their own home, to develop practical skills and build confidence and independence.

Carer Linda Corbett said she views her role as "like a peer".