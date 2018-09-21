Media player
Moment gang ram-raid shop and rip out ATM in Birmingham
Police have released footage showing the moment a cash machine is dragged out of a shop in Birmingham.
The gang ram-raided One Mobile on Edward Street, Balsall Heath, on 1 March, leaving the ATM lying in the road.
Two police cars were subsequently rammed by the raiders as they fled the scene.
Driver Taron McAuley, 27, from Hall Green, was jailed for four years and eight months for burglary, handling stolen goods and driving dangerously at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
21 Sep 2018
