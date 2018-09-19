Video

Police at the top of a double-decker bus have been looking for drivers using their mobile phones at the wheel.

West Midlands Police has decided to film those motorists and show them the consequences of what they are doing.

Drivers face a £200 fine and six points on their licence.

The force, which said it was planning to do the initiative again from the top deck, is also asking members of the public to upload video of offending motorists.