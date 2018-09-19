Media player
Firefighters tackle blaze at old Harborne Royal cinema
Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a former Birmingham cinema in the early hours of Wednesday.
West Midlands Fire Service said it was called to the blaze at Royalty Cinema in Harborne at 00:32 BST.
By 06:15 BST, it said the fire was under control.
But it was still not out, and parts of the building are inaccessible due to structural damage.
19 Sep 2018
