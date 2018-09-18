Steam trains to return to the mainline
A new operator is to start running regular steam train services in the West Midlands.

Publicly-owned Vintage Trains is one of a handful of companies to be given permission to run the locomotives on the mainline.

The first trips are likely to open to the public in the autumn from the Great Western Railway steam depot at Tyseley in Birmingham.

