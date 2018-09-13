Photos challenge Down's syndrome perception
Video

Birmingham photographer challenges Down's syndrome image

Nicole Perkins works as a teaching assistant at a Birmingham school for children with learning difficulties.

Through her photography she wants to challenge the perceptions people have of children and young people with Down's syndrome.

The Down Right Beautiful project has so far taken five months and Ms Perkins hopes it will raise awareness of the condition.

Alongside the photos, the online gallery tells the story of each of the models.

