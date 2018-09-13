Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham photographer challenges Down's syndrome image
Nicole Perkins works as a teaching assistant at a Birmingham school for children with learning difficulties.
Through her photography she wants to challenge the perceptions people have of children and young people with Down's syndrome.
The Down Right Beautiful project has so far taken five months and Ms Perkins hopes it will raise awareness of the condition.
Alongside the photos, the online gallery tells the story of each of the models.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45515676/birmingham-photographer-challenges-down-s-syndrome-imageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window