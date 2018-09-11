Carrying on with the Bournville carillon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Empire medal for Bournville's resident carillon player

Trevor Workman's concerts on the carillon have helped raise thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

He plays the carillon, a rare instrument with only 15 in the country.

He will receive the British Empire Medal for outstanding work in the community.

Shaped like an organ and with a sound like ringing bells, Mr Workman plays the instrument at the top of a bell tower in Bournville.

  • 11 Sep 2018