'Rough sex' claim man guilty of murder

A man who claimed a mother of two died accidentally during "rough sex" at his Birmingham flat has been found guilty of her murder.

CCTV shows footage from the night when police say Richard Bailey and Charlotte Teeling first met.

Bailey strangled Ms Teeling, 33, five hours after they met for the first time after she left a nightclub on 23 February.

Bailey, 41, of Kingstanding, was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court.