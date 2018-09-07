The autistic schoolboy at home for 300 days

Video

Alex Palmer was at home for 300 days after being permanently excluded from his school in Birmingham.

The five-year-old has autism and his behaviour, which can sometimes be aggressive, proved difficult for the school to handle.

His mother Rachael Palmer says she does not blame the teachers or local authority but a system in which there are not enough specialist staff and schools.

Birmingham City Council says it does not get enough government money to deal with the demand for specialist provision.