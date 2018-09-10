Media player
Video
Firm confronted about supplying illegal number plates
This is the moment BBC reporter Jonathan Gibson confronted someone who had illegally supplied number plates to him.
DVLA registered companies have been caught selling vehicle licence plates to drivers without carrying out proper checks, a BBC investigation has found.
In some cases, due to copied licence plates, registered car owners are being fined when it wrongly appears their vehicles are involved in crime.
10 Sep 2018
