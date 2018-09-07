Hospital death leaves children motherless

Media player
Video
Tribute to mother-of-six after Russells Hall Hospital death
A woman says her daughter's death at Russells Hall Hospital leaves six children without a mother.
An independent inquiry has been ordered into the Dudley hospital after the deaths of 54 patients over a six-month period.
Natalie Billingham was 33 years old when she died at the hospital in March from a form of sepsis, leaving behind a nine-month-old and five other children.
Dudley Group NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it had the region's lowest mortality rate and had appointed a new clinical lead for urgent and emergency care.
07 Sep 2018
