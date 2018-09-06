Video

CCTV footage has been released of an off-duty police officer being stabbed in what's thought to be an attempted car-jacking.

Police officers were called to Moreton Avenue, in Walsall, at 13:30 on Wednesday and found the 25-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest.

The victim is employed by West Mercia Police and was approached by another man who demanded the keys to his car before attacking him with the knife.

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries, but has since been discharged. West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.