Sister's tribute after Solihull stabbing
The sister of a woman who was stabbed to death in Solihull has described her as being like her mother.

Khaola Saleem, 49, was found fatally injured outside her home on Monday alongside her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22.

Nour Norris said Ms Saleem was "very special".

  • 31 Aug 2018