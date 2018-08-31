Murder police chase alley dash man
Police probing Solihull murders in night time alley dash

Footage shows a man being apprehended by murder probe police after a night time alley dash in Birmingham.

Officers had been hunting a suspect over the killing of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, in Solihull.

