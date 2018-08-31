Murder police chase alley dash man

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police probing Solihull murders in night time alley dash
Footage shows a man being apprehended by murder probe police after a night time alley dash in Birmingham.
Officers had been hunting a suspect over the killing of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, in Solihull.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45370001/police-probing-solihull-murders-in-night-time-alley-dashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window