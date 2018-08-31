Arrest over mother and daughter killing
Video

Footage shows a man being apprehended by police who have been hunting a suspect over a double killing in Solihull.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were found stabbed to death outside their home on Monday.

