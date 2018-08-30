The moment train passengers attack

Video

Footage shot on board a train shows the moment two passengers rain blows on other commuters during a sustained attack in the middle of a busy carriage.

In video posted on social media, a woman leads the beating of a female passenger and man after accusing them of throwing food at her.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it believed the footage related to an incident on a Chiltern Railways service travelling between London and Birmingham on Monday night.

A BTP spokesperson said an investigation was under way.