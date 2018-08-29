'We will find you', say murder police

Media player
Solihull double-murder suspect is 'being protected' locally
Police hunting a man suspected of murdering his ex-partner and her mother believe he is being "protected".
Janbaz Tarin, 21, is wanted after Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were stabbed in Solihull on Monday as Ms Oudeh was on the phone to police.
Ms Oudeh was Mr Tarin's ex-partner and had made a number of calls to police on the day of her death.
West Midlands Police said a £5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest.
29 Aug 2018
