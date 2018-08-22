Listed status for airport building

Media player
Historic England has awarded a 1930s airport building Grade II listed status.
The Elmdon terminal at Birmingham Airport opened in 1939 and closed to passengers in 1984 during a decade in which Concorde was welcomed.
It is among several buildings on Wednesday to help take The National Heritage List for England to 400,000 entries.
Historic England said the terminal was recognised for a "playful" design intended "to be an experience for passengers and spectators alike".
22 Aug 2018
