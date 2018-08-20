'He was frightened of dying in prison'

Media player
Birmingham Prison: '[My husband] was frightened of dying'
Birmingham Prison is being taken over by the government from the private firm G4S, after inspectors said it had fallen into a "state of crisis".
Wendy says her husband, who has been an inmate at the prison, was afraid he was going to be killed.
20 Aug 2018
