Bringing a 'segregated' city together

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham: Bringing a 'segregated' city back together
Segregation in Birmingham must be addressed so that communities are no longer living in isolation, according to the city council.
A public consultation is under way and people are being asked to come up with ideas on how different ethnic groups can integrate.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45228563/birmingham-bringing-a-segregated-city-back-togetherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window