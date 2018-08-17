Bringing a 'segregated' city together
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham: Bringing a 'segregated' city back together

Segregation in Birmingham must be addressed so that communities are no longer living in isolation, according to the city council.

A public consultation is under way and people are being asked to come up with ideas on how different ethnic groups can integrate.

  • 17 Aug 2018
Go to next video: UK segregation reaches 'worrying levels'