Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tower block living: We're not slum people
Meet Tamika, Sarah and Lamin who are trying to make 15 high-rise blocks in Birmingham a better place to live.
Filmed and produced by Cath Mackie, Ciara Redman and Louise Brierley
Drone footage and filming by Joe Barrett
Edited by Matthew Jinks
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45197894/tower-block-living-we-re-not-slum-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window