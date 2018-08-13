Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M5 Oldbury roadworks six months behind schedule
Work to repair a stretch of the M5 in the West Midlands is running six months behind schedule, the BBC has been told.
Repairs and waterproofing to Oldbury Viaduct between junctions 1 and 2 have been under way since April 2017, reducing the number of lanes.
A higher number of repairs than anticipated and hot weather are among the reasons for the delays.
A spokesperson for Highways England said it was "committed to completing the work as quickly as possible".
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45175624/m5-oldbury-roadworks-six-months-behind-scheduleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window