Roadworks six months behind schedule

Work to repair a stretch of the M5 in the West Midlands is running six months behind schedule, the BBC has been told.

Repairs and waterproofing to Oldbury Viaduct between junctions 1 and 2 have been under way since April 2017, reducing the number of lanes.

A higher number of repairs than anticipated and hot weather are among the reasons for the delays.

A spokesperson for Highways England said it was "committed to completing the work as quickly as possible".