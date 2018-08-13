Disabled mum home after four years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum-of-two returns home four years after being injured in a seaside rescue
A mother-of two has returned home four years after she almost drowned in North Devon.
Deb Drew, 53, from Stourbridge, had tried to save a nine-year-old boy at Woolacombe Beach in August 2014 - both had to be rescued by the coastguard. The boy survived.
She was left with severe injuries and friends helped raised £70,000 to adapt her home while she underwent extensive treatment.
She is thrilled to be back home with her two teenage sons.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45172006/mum-of-two-returns-home-four-years-after-being-injured-in-a-seaside-rescueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window