Disabled mum home after four years

A mother-of two has returned home four years after she almost drowned in North Devon.

Deb Drew, 53, from Stourbridge, had tried to save a nine-year-old boy at Woolacombe Beach in August 2014 - both had to be rescued by the coastguard. The boy survived.

She was left with severe injuries and friends helped raised £70,000 to adapt her home while she underwent extensive treatment.

She is thrilled to be back home with her two teenage sons.