CCTV footage shows car chase with guns

Video

CCTV footage shows the moment a gunman opens fire from a car.

The vehicle is pursuing another through the streets of Birmingham in July 2017.

Inside that car is another gunman who, armed with a sawn-off shotgun, leans out the passenger window and aims in the direction of the pursuer.

The driver of the chasing vehicle - D'Anglo Smith, 21, of Sycamore Road in the city's Handsworth area - was jailed on Friday for 15 years for his part in a "drugs turf war".