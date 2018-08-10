CCTV footage shows car chase with guns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV footage shows Birmingham car chase with guns
CCTV footage shows the moment a gunman opens fire from a car.
The vehicle is pursuing another through the streets of Birmingham in July 2017.
Inside that car is another gunman who, armed with a sawn-off shotgun, leans out the passenger window and aims in the direction of the pursuer.
The driver of the chasing vehicle - D'Anglo Smith, 21, of Sycamore Road in the city's Handsworth area - was jailed on Friday for 15 years for his part in a "drugs turf war".
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45146852/cctv-footage-shows-birmingham-car-chase-with-gunsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window