The Jacksons in Wolverhampton
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jackson brothers boogie at Wolverhampton youth centre

Motown megastars the Jackson family visited children at a youth centre in Wolverhampton.

Children at The Way centre performed for them and showed off some original music they made.

The group also admitted to being fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

  • 08 Aug 2018