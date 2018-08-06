The double amputee catwalk star

Media player
Eight-year-old Birmingham model is a double amputee
Daisy-May Demetre was born with fibular hemimelia which led to both legs being amputated.
The disability has not stopped the eight-year-old from Birmingham achieving her dreams.
Daisy has been chosen by fashion chain River Island to front a new range of clothing for girls.
She also hopes one day to become a Paralympian.
06 Aug 2018
