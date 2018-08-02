The baby hair that shocked a midwife

Baby's head of hair shocked midwife
When baby Katherine was born, people told her mum the thick head of hair would soon fall out.

But six months on, not only is it stuck fast, it continues to grow - measuring eight inches in places.

Katherine's mum Natalie Moore, from Wordsley in the Black Country, said the little girl was becoming well known locally because of the impressive locks.

