'We'll never get over Reagan's death'
Reagan Asbury: 'We'll never get over his death'

The family of Reagan Asbury, who was stabbed to death after a boxing match, have said they are "serving a life sentence".

Tyrone Andrew, 22, from Derby, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for the 19-year-old's manslaughter.

He stabbed the teenager, who was from Pelsall, in Walsall, in the neck after a brawl broke out at the event at Walsall Town Hall.

Reagan's sister Elysia Asbury said his death had left a "void".

  • 01 Aug 2018
