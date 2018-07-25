A Cinematic secret
Birmingham's cinematic secret back in the spotlight

The Scala Superama cinema opened in 1964 in Birmingham.

Later renamed the Odeon Queensway, it closed 30 years ago and has been locked up ever since.

Among the box office hits screened there over the years were Goldfinger and Mary Poppins.

Now there are calls for it to be restored to its former glory.

