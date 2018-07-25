Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drag teen banned from Dudley school talent show
A 14-year-old boy was banned from performing his drag act at his school's end-of-year talent show.
Lewis Bailey, who performs as Athena Heart, was told by Castle High School and Visual Arts College in Dudley that his performance was not permitted, a day before it was to go ahead.
The school said it celebrated diversity but felt the act was not "appropriate".
Drag World has now invited the teenager to perform.
Video journalist: Craig Lewis
25 Jul 2018
