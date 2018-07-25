Video

A 14-year-old boy was banned from performing his drag act at his school's end-of-year talent show.

Lewis Bailey, who performs as Athena Heart, was told by Castle High School and Visual Arts College in Dudley that his performance was not permitted, a day before it was to go ahead.

The school said it celebrated diversity but felt the act was not "appropriate".

Drag World has now invited the teenager to perform.

Video journalist: Craig Lewis