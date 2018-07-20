‘All I wanted was to be called mum’

Media player
Couple refused IVF because husband already had children
A 32-year-old woman who had cervical cancer says she was refused IVF because her husband has children from a previous relationship.
An NHS England spokesperson said in reality the NHS had never been able to offer all the IVF people wanted, but the number of funded cycles remained consistent.
20 Jul 2018
