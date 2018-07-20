‘All I wanted was to be called mum’
Couple refused IVF because husband already had children

A 32-year-old woman who had cervical cancer says she was refused IVF because her husband has children from a previous relationship.

An NHS England spokesperson said in reality the NHS had never been able to offer all the IVF people wanted, but the number of funded cycles remained consistent.

  • 20 Jul 2018
