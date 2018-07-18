Images of Birmingham - then and now

Media player
Dozens of photographers recreate famous Birmingham images
Seventy one photographers have recreated famous images of Birmingham for a new exhibition in the city.
More than 850 photographs of Birmingham were taken in locations that university lecturer Phyllis Nicklin photographed between 1953 and 1969.
Her images were discovered in 2015 when University of Birmingham staff were clearing out a building.
In the Footsteps of Phyllis runs at the Library of Birmingham until 15 September.
Video journalist: John Bray
18 Jul 2018
