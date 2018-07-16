Family stuck in hotel weeks after flood

Video

A Birmingham family who had to leave their home after a month of rain fell in one day are still in temporary accommodation seven weeks later.

Barry Frogatt, who lives in Quinton with his son and partner, said it was the fourth time his home had been flooded in 12 years, but nobody has come up with a permanent solution.

The past seven weeks have been "no life" for his family, he said.

Severn Trent Water said it sympathised with them and would continue to work with Birmingham City Council over the best way forward, but said May's weather was a "one in 800-year storm, which is an extreme event".