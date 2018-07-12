Man phones 999 to report snoring wife
West Midlands Police is experiencing a spike in emergency calls.

The force took a record number on 7 July when England played Sweden in the World Cup - about 3,300.

Another spike followed Wednesday's semi-final against Croatia.

While demand is high, the force is highlighting the 999 service is for emergencies only - and has released calls of those misusing it, among them a man who complained about his wife's snoring.

