Moment armed robber warns 'step back'

Armed robber at Harborne jewellers warns 'step back'
Street-shot footage shows the moment an armed, masked man warns people to "step back" outside a ram-raided jewellers.
Police were called to reports of an armed robbery at JJ Rudell in Harborne, Birmingham, at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.
A spokesperson said: "It is believed three men, thought to be armed with weapons, ram-raided the shop, taking goods from the store.
"They ran off, leaving the car behind."
No-one is thought to be injured, police say.
12 Jul 2018
